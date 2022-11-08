Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Eldorado Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Eldorado Gold Corporation with ticker code (EGO) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.4 and 5.75 calculating the mean target price we have 9.34. With the stocks previous close at 6.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 50.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.92 while the 200 day moving average is 8.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,167m. Company Website: https://www.eldoradogold.com

The potential market cap would be $1,756m based on the market concensus.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

