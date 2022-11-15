Eldorado Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.5% Upside

Eldorado Gold Corporation found using ticker (EGO) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.57 and 5.75 calculating the mean target price we have 9.41. Now with the previous closing price of 7.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.5%. The day 50 moving average is 6.06 and the 200 day MA is 7.96. The market cap for the company is $1,317m. Find out more information at: https://www.eldoradogold.com

The potential market cap would be $1,746m based on the market concensus.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.