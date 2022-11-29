Eldorado Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.4% Upside

Eldorado Gold Corporation with ticker code (EGO) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.36 and 6.5 with a mean TP of 9.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.4%. The day 50 moving average is 6.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.88. The company has a market cap of $1,341m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.eldoradogold.com

The potential market cap would be $1,682m based on the market concensus.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.