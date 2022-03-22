Eldorado Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.4% Upside

Eldorado Gold Corporation with ticker code (EGO) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.14 and 9.25 with a mean TP of 13.49. Now with the previous closing price of 11.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.4%. The day 50 moving average is 10.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.48. The market cap for the company is $2,077m. Visit the company website at: https://www.eldoradogold.com

The potential market cap would be $2,542m based on the market concensus.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.