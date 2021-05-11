Eldorado Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -83.6% Downside

Eldorado Gold Corporation found using ticker (EGO) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4.33 and 1.18 with a mean TP of 1.83. With the stocks previous close at 11.15 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -83.6%. The 50 day MA is 11.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,004m. Company Website: http://www.eldoradogold.com

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as 80.5% interest in the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.