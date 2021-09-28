Eldorado Gold Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -76.6% Downside

Eldorado Gold Corporation with ticker code (EGO) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.33 and 1.18 with a mean TP of 1.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.82 this would indicate that there is a downside of -76.6%. The day 50 moving average is 8.44 while the 200 day moving average is 10.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,498m. Find out more information at: http://www.eldoradogold.com

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as 80.5% interest in the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.