Elbit Systems Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 53.7% Upside

Elbit Systems Ltd. with ticker code (ESLT) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 183 with a mean TP of 184. Given that the stocks previous close was at 119.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 53.7%. The 50 day MA is 144.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 157.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,992m. Visit the company website at: http://www.elbitsystems.com

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn