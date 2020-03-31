Elbit Systems Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

Elbit Systems Ltd. with ticker code (ESLT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 183 and 145 with the average target price sitting at 164. Given that the stocks previous close was at 120.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.4%. The 50 day MA is 139.39 while the 200 day moving average is 155.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,726m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://elbitsystems.com

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides commercial cyber protection products, medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, smart glasses for sports applications, and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

