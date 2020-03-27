Elbit Systems Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.3% Upside

Elbit Systems Ltd. found using ticker (ESLT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 183 and 145 and has a mean target at 164. Given that the stocks previous close was at 123.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 141.12 and the 200 day MA is 156.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,187m. Company Website: http://www.elbitsystems.com

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

