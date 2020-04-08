Elbit Systems Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.7% Upside

Elbit Systems Ltd. found using ticker (ESLT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 176 and 145 calculating the mean target price we have 160.5. Now with the previous closing price of 122.84 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 134.44 while the 200 day moving average is 154.21. The company has a market cap of $5,204m. Find out more information at: http://elbitsystems.com

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides commercial cyber protection products, medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, smart glasses for sports applications, and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

