Elbit Systems Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

Elbit Systems Ltd. with ticker code (ESLT) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 183 with the average target price sitting at 184. Now with the previous closing price of 158.21 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 156.74 and the 200 day moving average is 160.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,223m. Find out more information at: http://www.elbitsystems.com

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.