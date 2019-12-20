Elbit Systems Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Elbit Systems Ltd. with ticker code (ESLT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 183 and 183 with the average target price sitting at 183. Given that the stocks previous close was at 162.1 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The 50 day MA is 163.37 and the 200 day MA is 159.11. The company has a market cap of $7,100m. Visit the company website at: http://www.elbitsystems.com

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.