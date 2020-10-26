Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » El Paso Electric Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.8% Downside

El Paso Electric Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.8% Downside

26th October 2020

El Paso Electric Company with ticker code (EE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 68 and 54 calculating the mean target price we have 61. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.41 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -10.8%. The day 50 moving average is 68.4 and the 200 day moving average is 67.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,790m. Find out more information at: 0

0

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.