Ekso Bionics Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 464.5% Upside

Ekso Bionics Holdings found using ticker (EKSO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21.75 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 15.92. Now with the previous closing price of 2.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 464.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.71 while the 200 day moving average is 6.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $16m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.eksobionics.com

Ekso Bionics Holdings designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke. The company’s Ekso device is primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

