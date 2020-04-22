Ekso Bionics Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 381.0% Upside

Ekso Bionics Holdings found using ticker (EKSO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 16.5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.43 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 381.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.43 while the 200 day moving average is 6.25. The company has a market cap of $20m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.eksobionics.com

Ekso Bionics Holdings designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke. The company’s Ekso device is primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

