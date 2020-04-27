Ekso Bionics Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 281.9% Upside

Ekso Bionics Holdings found using ticker (EKSO) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 15 and has a mean target at 16.5. Now with the previous closing price of 4.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 281.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.28 and the 200 day MA is 6.15. The company has a market cap of $23m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.eksobionics.com

Ekso Bionics Holdings designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke. The company’s Ekso device is primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

