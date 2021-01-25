Twitter
Ekso Bionics Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Ekso Bionics Holdings found using ticker (EKSO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $83m. Visit the company website at: http://www.eksobionics.com

Ekso Bionics Holdings designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer’s shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion. The company’s Ekso devices are primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. It has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

