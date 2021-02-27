Ekso Bionics Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.6% Upside

Ekso Bionics Holdings found using ticker (EKSO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9 and has a mean target at 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.17 while the 200 day moving average is 6.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $87m. Company Website: http://www.eksobionics.com

Ekso Bionics Holdings designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer’s shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion. The company’s Ekso devices are primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. It has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.