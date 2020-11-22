Ekso Bionics Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 112.3% Upside

Ekso Bionics Holdings found using ticker (EKSO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 9 and has a mean target at 10. Now with the previous closing price of 4.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 112.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.57 and the 200 day moving average is 5.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $43m. Company Website: http://www.eksobionics.com

Ekso Bionics Holdings designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer’s shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion. The company’s Ekso devices are primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. It has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.