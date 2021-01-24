eGain Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.6% Upside

eGain Corporation with ticker code (EGAN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 16.83. With the stocks previous close at 12.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.6%. The 50 day MA is 11.85 while the 200 day moving average is 12.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $385m. Find out more information at: http://www.egain.com

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company’s suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; and consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.