Edwards Lifesciences Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.1% Upside

Edwards Lifesciences Corporatio found using ticker (EW) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 68 with a mean TP of 87.1. Now with the previous closing price of 85.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 82.06 while the 200 day moving average is 75.02. The market cap for the company is $53,159m. Visit the company website at: http://www.edwards.com

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings; cardiac cannula devices; beating heart mitral valve repair system for the treatment of degenerative mitral valve diseases, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; arterial pressure monitoring products oximetry central venous catheters, as well as monitoring platforms that display a patient’s physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index, which alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn