Edwards Lifesciences Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.1% Upside

Edwards Lifesciences Corporatio with ticker code (EW) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 128 and 73 with a mean TP of 94.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 84.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 99.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $43,087m. Find out more information at: https://www.edwards.com

The potential market cap would be $59,063m based on the market concensus.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides the PASCAL and Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems for minimally-invasive therapy. In addition, it offers surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled aortic tissue valved conduit for patients who require replacement of the valve, root, and ascending aorta; and HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System for patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation. Further, the company provides critical care solutions, including advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.