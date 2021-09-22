Edwards Lifesciences Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Edwards Lifesciences Corporatio with ticker code (EW) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 71 with a mean TP of 119.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 117.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 117.5 and the 200 day MA is 100.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $74,403m. Visit the company website at: http://www.edwards.com

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings; cardiac cannula devices; beating heart mitral valve repair system for the treatment of degenerative mitral regurgitation, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; arterial pressure monitoring products, oximetry central venous catheters, as well as monitoring platforms that display a patient’s physiological information; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index, which alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.