Edison Morning Wrap: Lockdown schedules/Valuation/Fund raises

The FTSE All Share is +0.4% currently.

“Phoenix, a bird symbolizing benevolence” and “The whole world will be at peace once a phoenix reveals itself”. The corporate logo of Air China is composed of an artistic phoenix figure, the Chinese characters of “中國國際航空公司” in calligraphy written by Mr. Deng Xiaoping, by whom the China’s reform and opening-up blueprint was designed, and the characters of “AIR CHINA” in English. Signifying good auspices in the ancient Chinese legends, phoenix is the king of all birds. It “flies from the eastern Happy Land and travels over mountains and seas and bestows luck and happiness upon all parts of the world”. Air China annual report this morning.

Most investors I talk to are looking to buy quality companies for the long-term, that have been sold off on Covid. Games Workshop (+8.5%) in our coverage was my core pick for 2019 and falls in to that camp. The company has put out a trading update today and will be recommencing trade and on-line operations. Management’s estimate of PBT for FY20 of no less than £70m compares with our prior forecast of £95.6m, before it was withdrawn due to COVID-19 uncertainty, representing a reduction of 28% at most. The stock is 25% off its all-time trading high of early Feb. Analyst comment below.

In other global consumer facing stocks this morning, Coca-Cola European Partners has put out Q1s to 27 March. Covid-19 resulted in a 20-40% fall in volumes in the last 5 weeks to 17 April. (Away From Home: range of -45% to -85%; Home: range of +5% to -10%) across its markets and in Home, some initial stockpiling has subsided. It has deferred its H120 dividend, suspended its $1bn buy-back ($130m purchased so far) and raised $600m in a senior secured note. Interestingly, Sweden became the first 100% recycled PET market, eliminating the use of 3,500 tons of virgin plastic per year. Coca Cola has also launched a 2020 long-term incentive plan incorporating inaugural Greenhouse Gas reduction target.

News Digest

Confirmed coronavirus cases now stand at >£3m with 972k in the USA. The rate of UK hospital deaths has fallen again to 360 yesterday with 333 in Italy (Guardian real-time tracker);

The UK’s major gambling and betting firms are removing all radio and TV advertising for the remainder of the lock-down, which will impact ITV . Moody’s forecast an 18% fall in advertising for ITV in 2020 (City AM);

for the remainder of the lock-down, which . Moody’s forecast an 18% fall in advertising for ITV in 2020 (City AM); Around a thousand commercial passenger jets are expected to be repossessed from airlines over the next year (Times). Around half the 34k commercial jets globally are leased from companies like Avation (AVAP/AIM/£87m) . It commented previously on its exposure to Virgin Australia when it entered administration– the stock is down 58% from its all-time trading high in Jan;

over the next year (Times). Around half the 34k commercial jets globally are leased from companies like . It commented previously on its when it entered administration– the stock is down 58% from its all-time trading high in Jan; Delta Airlines yesterday raised $5bn, ahead of its $3bn target given strong demand in the debt markets. The company has been burning through $100m cash per day (FT).

Fund raising watch

Diageo (DGE/£63bn/2,724p flat) – yesterday launched and priced a $2.5bn SEC-registered bond offering , consisting of $750m 1.375% fixed rate notes due 2025; $1bn 2.000% fixed rate notes due 2030; and $750m 2.125% fixed rate notes due 2032. Proceeds for general corporate purposes;

– , consisting of $750m 1.375% fixed rate notes due 2025; $1bn 2.000% fixed rate notes due 2030; and $750m 2.125% fixed rate notes due 2032. Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR/£359p/106.5p flat) – raised £139.8m at 103p/share. This was upsized from original target of £75m announced 9 th April. Proceeds for acquisitions, with two targets at £115m plus a £180m pipeline;

– announced 9 April. Fusion Antibody (FAB/AIM/£24m/110p -10%) – £3m equity placing at 90p/share includes £492.5k from selling shareholders. Funds will be used to expand the existing proof-of-concept work on the Mammalian Antibody Library to include COVID-19, the existing oncology targets and for general working capital purposes.

Hot off the Press – Gemfields Group (GEM/AIM/£87m/7.5p flat): Still good value under varied COVID-19 scenarios Considering the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 (and Gemfields’ inability to hold emerald and ruby auctions while international travel is severely restricted), we have considered three COVID-19 scenarios in terms of recovery timing. In both our faster recovery and central case scenarios, Gemfields remains EBITDA positive in 2020 and ends the year in a net cash position.

Alison Turner

Edison Global Perspectives

Edison’s Chief Investment Strategist Alastair George provides his thoughts on “Economic life after lockdown” in the latest Edison Global perspectives. Alastair begins by exploring what the re-start will look like in the short, medium and long-term through an analysis of the various European lockdown periods. With most national governments expected to relax statutory lockdowns in May but with social distancing expected to last until at least the end of 2020, it is crucial to explore the re-start over a series of time periods and across Europe. Alastair additionally analyses the economic considerations of the lockdown schedule, social distancing’s threat to travel and leisure, the re-opening of the EU’s north/south divide and much more in his note.

Exhibit: Lockdown periods nearly complete across developed markets

Source: National governments, Edison calculations.

Global equity valuations have rebounded following a 50% retracement of the initial losses following the introduction of substantial support programs from central banks. On a price/book basis, the top 600 global companies worldwide no longer appear inexpensive following the market recovery. Similar rebounds in pricing to equity markets are also visible in credit markets as spreads have tightened notably since the peak of the sell-off during March.

Exhibit: Price/book of largest global companies now close to long term average

Source: Refinitiv, Edison calculations. Median 12m forward price/book

Excess returns from broad market exposure therefore appear to be in the rear-view mirror on a global basis. European equities do appear relatively cheaper even after the recent recovery, although investors there have to contend with both Brexit and potential eurozone stability remaining as outstanding question marks.

Have a good day

Nicky, Max

EDISON CORPORATES

Games Workshop Group (GAW/£1.9bn/5,770p +8.5%) – Games Workshop’s trading update states that it will partially and slowly recommence trading this week and provides a base profit estimate for year-end May 20.

Having announced the closure of all operations on 24 March, Trade sales in Europe and North America will restart this week, and online orders on the company’s own website will start from 1 May. Elsewhere, the company’s own stores will re-open dependent on local quarantines, a number of stores have already re-opened in China, the Netherlands and Scandinavia. To put these in context, in FY19 the sales split was: Trade 47%, Retail 34%, and Online 18%. Breaking Trade down further: Europe inc UK and North America represented c. 87% of Trade sales or 41% of the group total. In FY19 margins were higher in Trade (36%) and Online (62%) than Retail (12%). With respect to social distancing in their own stores, we would expect this to be relatively easy to manage versus other retail formats given the stores tend to be less crowded, and we would also expect some pent-up demand from customers. Less certain is the potential impact of lower consumer incomes on demand for higher-priced products in particular but the wide range of products at different price points presents opportunities.

Management’s estimate of PBT for FY20 of no less than £70m compares with our prior forecast before it was withdrawn due to COVID-19 uncertainty of £95.6m, representing a reduction of 28% at most. It implies an EBIT of at least £12m in H220, which would represent a decline of 70% y-o-y, highlighting the high level of gearing. There is no comment on the extent of the sales impact beyond trading in line with expectations until the outbreak or on how the company has taken advantage of government support re staff and property costs but it is reasonable to assume it has. The base PBT guidance of £70m would translate to EPS of c 173p, a reduction of 14% from FY19 or 27% from pre-COVID estimates for FY20. At last night’s close of 5,320p the PE for FY20 would be 30.8x.

The lower profit will feed through to FCF, which is likely to lead to lead to lower distributions in the near-term as the company only distributes surplus cash and it will not borrow to fund a dividend. The statement highlights that a 6-12 month overdraft facility of £25m has been agreed in principle: the company has operated with a net cash position since FY10.

Russell Pointon

Picton Property Income (PCTN/£386m/71p down 1%) – Dividend Update; Picton has announced a reduced DPS of 0.625p per share for the three months ended 31 March 2020 (Q420), bringing the total for FY20 to 3.25p. The dividend will be paid on 29 May 2020 to shareholders on the register on 11 May 2020. On an annualized basis the Q420 DPS represents 2.5p per share compared with the previous annualized rate of 3.5p per share.

Despite having a strong balance sheet with modest gearing, a well-positioned portfolio, and fully covered dividend entering the COVID-19 pandemic, given the uncertain duration and impact on the economy and tenants, the board concluded it appropriate to reduce the level of distribution until market conditions become clearer. Pictonsays that the change will provide flexibility in managing the property portfolio and the ability to support occupiers, with a view to enhancing longer term value for shareholders, while maintaining balance sheet strength.

FY20 results will be reported in May but Picton recently reported an end-FY20 LTV of 22% with £23m of cash and access to a further £49m of undrawn borrowing facilities. In Q320 DPS cover increased to 114% (H120: 107%), benefiting from achieved rental growth.

Martyn King

IQE (IQE/£331m/41p +6.9%) – FY19 Results to December

Results in line with our forecasts adjusted at the time of the March. Not providing guidance given the uncertainty of how the pandemic will impact its market is the near-term but says “Q1 2020 trading was slightly higher than our internal expectations and the outlook for Q2 remains positive at this time. IQE remains well positioned to withstand the near-term uncertainty, and we are confident our technology will be a critical part of the world’s technologically driven future.” Total available facilities are £57m and debt covenants have been relaxed in December 2020 and June 2021. The stock is trading on a discount to peers.

OTHER UK CORPORATE NEWS

HSBC Holdings (HSBA/£84bn/411p down 1%) – Q120 Results; Reported PBT down 48% to $3.2bn from higher expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (‘ECL’) and lower revenue. The reduction primarily reflected the global impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and weakening oil prices. During the quarter, lending increased by $41bn and deposits grew by $47bn on a constant currency basis. Lending and deposit growth included the effects of corporate customers drawing on existing and new credit lines and re-depositing these to increase cash balances. Common equity tier 1 capital (‘CET1’) ratio of 14.6% (4Q19: 14.7%), including the impact of the cancellation of the final dividend in respect of 2019. Liquidity coverage ratio (‘LCR’) of 156% (4Q19: 150%) and a deposit surplus – the excess of deposit balances over lending balances – of over $400bn.

BP (BP./£62bn/306p down 3%) – Q120 Results; Replacement cost loss for the first quarter was $0.6bn, compared with a profit of $2.1bn for the same period a year earlier, including a $1.4bn net adverse impact of non-operating items and fair value accounting effects. Inventory holding losses of $3.7bn, as a result of the severe drop in oil prices at the quarter end, were the main driver of the reported historical cost loss of $4.4 billion. Net debt at the end of the quarter was $51.4bn, $6.0bn higher than a quarter earlier and the Group has c$32bn of liquidity available, including a new $10bn RCF. A dividend of 10.5 cents per share was announced for the quarter. Looking forward, there remains an exceptional level of uncertainty regarding the near-term outlook for prices and product demand, particularly while many economies remain under lockdown.

Banco Santander (BNC/£29bn/172p +1%) – Q120 Results; Underlying profit was €2bn, up 8% YoY and largely unaffected by COVID-19 supported by the Group’s diversification. Underlying profit in

North and South America up by 34% and 15% on a constant currency basis, respectively, offsetting a 16% decrease in Europe due to lower net interest income, partially offset by lower costs.Group CET1 capital ratio was 11.58%, broadly in line with the previous quarter and within the target range of 11% to 12%. Digital adoption continued to grow in the period: the number of digital customers increased by 13% to 38.3m. The Group is providing significant financial support to SMEs and corporates affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, extending an average of more than €1.1bn every day in new lending in April and actively working with individuals and businesses to help provide financial support.

Travis Perkins (TPK/£2.6bn/1,031p +1%) – COVID-19 and Trading Update; Since late March, the Group has been running a “service-light” operating model, focusing on serving customers through remote, non-contact channels. In the first three weeks of April, operating through the service-light model, Group total revenue was approximately one-third of the same period in 2019 on a comparable basis. Its £400m RCF is fully drawn, as at 24 April 2020 the Group had £522m of cash on deposit.

Plus500 (PLUS/£1.4bn/1,300p +5%) – Trading Update; Performance across all financial and operational KPIs remains very strong, with the Group continuing to attract significant numbers of new customers at an attractive cost, and increased levels of activity from existing customers. Revenue from Customer Income in the first half to date remains at record levels, with the Group’s financial performance during the second quarter continuing to show further momentum following an exceptional first quarter. Revenue and profitability for the full year are expected to be substantially ahead of current consensus.

Burford Capital (BUR/£1.2bn/527p +30%) – 2020 Portfolio Progress & FY19 results; In the first four months of 2020 Burford has obtained court results or arbitral awards that, if paid in full, would generate substantial income and cash receipts:

Almost $800m in Group-wide cash receipts and more than $450m in balance sheet cash receipts;

More than $500m in Group-wide income and c$300m in balance sheet income, against which less than $1.5m had been realised through 31 December 2019 in balance sheet fair value gains;

As a subset of the foregoing, more than $300m in balance sheet cash receipts and $200m in balance sheet income either in the form of arbitral awards or appellate court judgments from which further legal review is unlikely (“Final Matters”), and if not paid promptly will result in the creation of substantial unrealised gain or receivables while payment is awaited.

In 2019, total Burford-only income was down 15% at $357m (2018: $420m), driven by both a $28m fall in net realised gains than in 2018 and a $52m decline in unrealised gains. Over $200m in balance sheet cash and cash management assets at year-end 2019, plus $185 million in capital provision indirect assets with relatively short average lives, providing ample liquidity to manage COVID-19 environment.

Research Round-Up

Studio Retail Group (STU/£164m) – Confirming expectations for FY20; FY21 unclear

The FY20 trading statement confirms underlying PBT estimates before potential further bad debts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trading in the core retail business is reassuring. Near term, Studio looks relatively well placed given it is trading when others are not, mark-down risk on clothing is relatively low versus competitors, its value-based offer may become more attractive as consumer incomes fall and its key trading period is towards the end of the year. We withdraw our forecasts for FY21 given the wider economic uncertainty including potentially higher bad debts. The proposed sale of Education for £35m net (£50m gross) proceeds has been delayed a little, most likely completing in August due to schools being closed and the lockdown, making it more difficult for the CMA to complete the review. Meanwhile, management believes it has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term requirements.

Studio Retail Group is a multi-channel retailer operating across the business-to-consumer and business-to-business marketplaces. It is a market-leading value retailer and educational resource supplier in the UK.

Russell Pointon/Neil Shah

EJF Investments (EJFI/£88m) – Dividend maintained

EJF Investments (EJFI) has announced that it will pay its 2.675p quarterly dividend on 29 May as scheduled. The decision to maintain the dividend contrasts with most of its peers, which are either suspending or reducing them. This reflects the cash-generative nature of EJFI’s portfolio and that it has remained in relatively good shape. Its NAV fell by 13.6% in March, but 7.5% was FX related. COVID-19 has clouded the economic outlook and affects the high-yield credit collateral backing the CLO tranches. This in turns leads to lower valuations in the CLO equity investments that account for most of the EJFI’s portfolio. However, the impact has been exacerbated by primary dealers de-risking and collateral confusion regarding what could be used for US Fed repo operations and what was eligible for the US government’s Troubled Asset Relief Program. EJFI believes that with greater clarity the market disruption should subside and notes that there have been no crystallised losses in its portfolio. The current dividend yield is 7.8%.

EJF Investments is an investment company seeking to earn risk-adjusted returns by investing in opportunities created by regulatory and structural changes affecting the financial services industry.

Pedro Fonseca/Andrew Mitchell

Riber (RIB/€30m) – MBE system sales support FY19 recovery

A doubling in revenues from MBE systems during FY19 compensated for a reduction in evaporator sales and supported an improvement in reported EBIT from €0.0m to €0.9m. Order cover for FY20 is good and management does not anticipate that the COVID-19 pandemic will affect deliveries for FY20 overall, although performance will be second-half weighted. We will leave our FY20 estimates unchanged until the detailed FY19 accounts are released at the end of April.

Riber designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems and evaporator sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. This equipment is essential for the manufacturing of compound semiconductor materials that are used in numerous high-growth applications.

Anne Margaret Crow/Dan Risdale

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn