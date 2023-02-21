Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

Edison International with ticker code (EIX) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 56 and has a mean target at 69.96. Now with the previous closing price of 67.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.1%. The 50 day MA is 66.8 while the 200 day moving average is 64.84. The market cap for the company is $25,811m. Find out more information at: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $26,863m based on the market concensus.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.