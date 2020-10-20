Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Edison International with ticker code (EIX) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76 and 56 with a mean TP of 66.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day MA is 52.83 while the 200 day moving average is 55.4. The market cap for the company is $22,035m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.edison.com

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The company’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

