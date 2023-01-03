Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Edison International with ticker code (EIX) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 52 and has a mean target at 68.14. Now with the previous closing price of 64.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The day 50 moving average is 62.3 and the 200 day MA is 65.24. The market cap for the company is $24,295m. Company Website: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $25,706m based on the market concensus.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.