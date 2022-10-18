Follow us on:

Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

Edison International found using ticker (EIX) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 59 calculating the average target price we see 73.13. With the stocks previous close at 55.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.6 and the 200 day moving average is 65.52. The company has a market cap of $21,787m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $28,954m based on the market concensus.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

