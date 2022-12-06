Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Edison International with ticker code (EIX) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 52 with a mean TP of 67.47. Now with the previous closing price of 65.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The day 50 moving average is 59.71 and the 200 day moving average is 65.07. The market cap for the company is $24,868m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $25,667m based on the market concensus.