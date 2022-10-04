Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.1% Upside

Edison International found using ticker (EIX) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 62 and has a mean target at 73.06. Now with the previous closing price of 56.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 67.33 and the 200 day MA is 66.01. The market cap for the company is $21,581m. Company Website: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $27,867m based on the market concensus.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.