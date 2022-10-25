Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

Edison International with ticker code (EIX) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 49 with a mean TP of 70. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.64 and the 200 day moving average is 65.3. The company has a market cap of $21,272m. Visit the company website at: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $26,763m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.