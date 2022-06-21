Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.9% Upside

Edison International found using ticker (EIX) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 75.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 60.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.9%. The 50 day MA is 68.45 while the 200 day moving average is 64.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,460m. Find out more information at: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $28,045m based on the market concensus.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.