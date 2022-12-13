Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Edison International found using ticker (EIX) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 52 with a mean TP of 67.67. With the stocks previous close at 65.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 60.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 65.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $25,746m. Visit the company website at: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $26,482m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.