Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Edison International with ticker code (EIX) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 68.57. Now with the previous closing price of 66.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The day 50 moving average is 63.3 and the 200 day moving average is 65.24. The company has a market cap of $25,887m. Visit the company website at: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $26,545m based on the market concensus.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.