Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.1% Upside

Edison International found using ticker (EIX) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 55 calculating the mean target price we have 73.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 61.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.79. The market cap for the company is $23,246m. Find out more information at: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $27,690m based on the market concensus.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.