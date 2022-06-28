Twitter
Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Edison International found using ticker (EIX) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 55 with a mean TP of 74.73. Now with the previous closing price of 62.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The 50 day MA is 67.44 and the 200 day MA is 64.48. The company has a market cap of $24,119m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $28,705m based on the market concensus.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

