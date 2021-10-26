Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Edison International with ticker code (EIX) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 79 and 59 and has a mean target at 70.03. Now with the previous closing price of 60.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.5 and the 200 day MA is 57.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,184m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.edison.com

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.