Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Edison International with ticker code (EIX) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 49 with the average target price sitting at 68.13. With the stocks previous close at 60.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day MA is 63.01 while the 200 day moving average is 65.1. The market cap for the company is $22,901m. Company Website: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $25,905m based on the market concensus.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.