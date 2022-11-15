Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Edison International found using ticker (EIX) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 52 with the average target price sitting at 67.33. With the stocks previous close at 59.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.92. The company has a market cap of $22,882m. Visit the company website at: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $25,733m based on the market concensus.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.