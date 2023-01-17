Edison International – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

Edison International found using ticker (EIX) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 52 with a mean TP of 69.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of .9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64 and the 200 day moving average is 65.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,044m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.edison.com

The potential market cap would be $26,280m based on the market concensus.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.