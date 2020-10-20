Edgewell Personal Care Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

Edgewell Personal Care Company found using ticker (EPC) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 51 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 35.1. Now with the previous closing price of 30.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The day 50 moving average is 29.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,593m. Find out more information at: http://edgewell.com

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. The company offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. It also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer’s store name or under value brand names, such as Personna. In addition, the company offers sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Bulldog, Jack Black, and Wet Ones brands; and feminine care products that include tampons under the Playtex Gentle Glide 360Â°, Playtex Sport, Playtex, and o.b. brands, as well as pads and liners under the Stayfree and Carefree brands. Further, it provides infant care products, which comprise bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; pacifiers under the OrthoPro and Binky brands; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

