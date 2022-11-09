Edgewell Personal Care Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

Edgewell Personal Care Company found using ticker (EPC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 31 calculating the average target price we see 42.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.53 while the 200 day moving average is 37.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,101m. Find out more information at: https://edgewell.com

The potential market cap would be $2,221m based on the market concensus.

Edgewell Personal Care Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wet shave, Sun and Skin care, and Feminine care. The Wet Shave segment provides razor systems, such as razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard, and Personna brands. The Sun and Skin Care segment provides general protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning and after sun products under the Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic brands, as well as antibacterial hand wipes, alcohol sanitizing wipes, and hand sanitizer gels under the Wet Ones brand; and skin care products for men under the Bulldog and Jack Black brands, and skin care and grooming products under the Cremo brand. The Feminine Care segment provides tampons under the Playtex Gentle Glide 360°, Playtex Sport, Playtex and o.b. brands; and markets pads and liners under the Stayfree and Carefree brands. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1772 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.