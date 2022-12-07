Edgewell Personal Care Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

Edgewell Personal Care Company with ticker code (EPC) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 43.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.3%. The 50 day MA is 39.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.83. The company has a market cap of $2,128m. Company Website: https://edgewell.com

The potential market cap would be $2,240m based on the market concensus.

Edgewell Personal Care Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, and Feminine Care. The Wet Shave segment provides razor systems, such as razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Billie, Shave Guard, and Personna brands. The Sun and Skin Care segment provides general protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products under the Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic brands, as well as antibacterial hand wipes, alcohol sanitizing wipes, and other related products under the Wet Ones brand; and skin care products for men under the Bulldog and Jack Black brands, and skin care and grooming products under the Cremo brand. The Feminine Care segment provides tampons under the Playtex Gentle Glide 360°, Playtex Sport, Playtex and o.b. brands; and markets pads and liners under the Stayfree and Carefree brands. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1772 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.