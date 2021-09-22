Twitter
Edgewell Personal Care Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.1% Upside

Edgewell Personal Care Company found using ticker (EPC) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 39 with a mean TP of 47.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,919m. Company Website: http://edgewell.com

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, and feminine care categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, and Feminine Care. The company offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. It also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer’s store name or under value brand names, such as Personna. In addition, the company offers sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Bulldog, Jack Black, Cremo, and Wet Ones brands; and feminine care products that include tampons under the Playtex Gentle Glide 360Â°, Playtex Sport, Playtex, and o.b. brands, as well as pads and liners under the Stayfree and Carefree brands. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food, drug and convenience stores, and military stores; and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

