Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Edgewell Personal Care Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Edgewell Personal Care Company with ticker code (EPC) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 34 and has a mean target at 46.33. Now with the previous closing price of 37.69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The day 50 moving average is 40.76 while the 200 day moving average is 41.23. The market cap for the company is $1,999m. Company Website: https://edgewell.com

The potential market cap would be $2,457m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Edgewell Personal Care Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wet shave, Sun and Skin care, and Feminine care. The Wet Shave segment provides razor systems, such as razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard, and Personna brands. The Sun and Skin Care segment provides general protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning and after sun products under the Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic brands, as well as antibacterial hand wipes, alcohol sanitizing wipes, and hand sanitizer gels under the Wet Ones brand; and skin care products for men under the Bulldog and Jack Black brands, and skin care and grooming products under the Cremo brand. The Feminine Care segment provides tampons under the Playtex Gentle Glide 360Â°, Playtex Sport, Playtex and o.b. brands; and markets pads and liners under the Stayfree and Carefree brands. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1772 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

You might also enjoy reading  Edgewell Personal Care Company - Consensus Indicates Potential 29.8% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.