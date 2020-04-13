Edesa Biotech – Consenus Indicates Potential 400.0% Upside

Edesa Biotech found using ticker (EDSA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 10 and 10 with a mean TP of 10. With the stocks previous close at 2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 400.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.31 and the 200 day MA is 3.98. The market cap for the company is $20m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://edesabiotech.com

Edesa Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company has a collaborative research project with the National Research Council of Canada to develop novel immunotherapies for vitiligo, as well as other indications. Edesa Biotech was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

