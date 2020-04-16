Edesa Biotech – Consenus Indicates Potential 392.6% Upside

Edesa Biotech with ticker code (EDSA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 10 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 392.6%. The 50 day MA is 2.27 while the 200 day moving average is 3.91. The market cap for the company is $21m. Visit the company website at: http://edesabiotech.com

Edesa Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company has a collaborative research project with the National Research Council of Canada to develop novel immunotherapies for vitiligo, as well as other indications. Edesa Biotech was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

