Edesa Biotech – Consenus Indicates Potential 301.6% Upside

Edesa Biotech found using ticker (EDSA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 10. With the stocks previous close at 2.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 301.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.21 while the 200 day moving average is 3.79. The company has a market cap of $23m. Company Website: http://edesabiotech.com

Edesa Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company has a collaborative research project with the National Research Council of Canada to develop novel immunotherapies for vitiligo, as well as other indications. Edesa Biotech was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

