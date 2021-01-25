Twitter
Edesa Biotech – Consensus Indicates Potential 202.1% Upside

Edesa Biotech found using ticker (EDSA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 16 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 15.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 202.1%. The 50 day MA is 4.88 and the 200 day MA is 6.22. The market cap for the company is $61m. Visit the company website at: http://www.edesabiotech.com

Edesa Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company also develops EB02, an extension of sPLA2 anti-inflammatory cream for treating erythema, swelling, and exudation associated with hemorrhoids disease; and EB06, a monoclonal antibody candidate. It has a collaboration agreement with NovImmune SA to develop products containing toll-like receptor 4 and chemokine ligand 10 for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications in humans and animals; and Yissum Research Development Company for the development of products for therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic uses in topical dermal and anorectal applications, as well as for the use in dermatologic and gastrointestinal conditions. Edesa Biotech was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

