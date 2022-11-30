Eden Research receives certification for Mevalone and Cedroz in Greece

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN), the AIM-quoted company focused on sustainable biopesticides for use in the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries, has announced that both of its products Mevalone and Cedroz have received certification for use in organic farming in Greece.

The certification, received by Eden’s regional partner, K&N Efthymiadis, follows the authorisation of Eden’s three EU-registered active ingredients for use in organic farming in 2020.

K&N Efthymiadis distributes Cedroz in Greece on behalf of Eastman Chemical Company, Eden’s distribution partner across nearly 30 countries globally. Cedroz is registered and used on a wide variety of both indoor and outdoor crops, including strawberries, tomatoes, aubergine, peppers, okra, cucumber, zucchini, pumpkin, melon, and watermelon. Cedroz is a bionematicide that tackles root knot nematodes, a pest that causes severe damage to crops globally. Alongside this, KNE also distributes Eden’s biofungicide, Mevalone, for use on a variety of crops including grapes, kiwis, olives and tomatoes.

Greece is an important market for the commercialisation of both Mevalone and Cedroz with fruit and vegetable crops accounting for 18.8% of total agriculture production. Tomatoes are Greece’s main vegetable export, shipping to 40 countries around the world, primarily in Europe, Middle East and USA. Between 2018 and 2021, the UK spent approximately EUR 22.5 million on average for supplies of Greek tomato products accounting for more than 36% of the total Greek turnover from agriculture exports of tomatoes.

Furthermore, in 2021, organic crops made up 10% of the country’s agriculture and this figure is increasing year on year reflecting a rapidly growing market. This trend aligns with a broader transition to organic farming across Europe.

Sean Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Eden Research, said: “We are pleased to begin selling our products to organic farmers in Greece. The country is already an important market for us and will now continue to grow in significance. We are seeing a consistent rising demand for organic produce amongst consumers and growers. This is also supported by regulation. Under its Farm to Fork strategy, the EU has proposed that at least 25% of the EU’s agricultural land should be farmed organically by 2030, and the action plan supporting this change has now reached the public consultation phase. We are, therefore, delighted that Eden’s products can provide growers with effective and sustainable solutions that meet organic standards. Organic status also provides further differentiation for our products within the market for conventionally grown produce, where Cedroz and Mevalone deliver performance that is equivalent to conventional chemical pesticides but with all of the benefits of a sustainable solution, including maximum residue level exemptions and low pre-harvest intervals.”